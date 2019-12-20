Holiday Violent Crimes Task Force sees marked drop in gun violence during operation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Holiday Violent Crimes Task Force has been in operation for the last 28 days. In that time, they’ve made 40 felony arrests and taken 26 guns off the street.
“The last 28-days, that’s our best 28-day period [for gun violence] in the last 4-years,” Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate said.
The task force will reportedly run through the end of the year. Neudigate hopes to keep robbery numbers and violent crime numbers low during that span.
CPD reports 2019 gun violence numbers are slightly above 2018’s mark, but will still be the second-lowest in the last 11 years.
“[The Task Force] was really the shot in the arm that we needed to really finish up the year with some good crime numbers, ensure the safety of our citizens out there in these holiday hours,” Neudigate said.
While robberies are down this year compared to last year in four-of-five CPD districts, not everything has gone off without a hitch.
On December 6th, a member of the task force patrolling the West End was shot at while operating an unmarked vehicle.
“That officer is doing exactly what we expect," Neudigate said. "He’s out there doing surveillance in one of the roughest parts of town, looking for people involved in shooting violence and he found them."
“His car was struck," Neudigate continued. "He could have been a shooting victim, it could have been fatal. Completely unacceptable, we’re not going to tolerate it as an organization. We won’t tolerate it as a city and we’ll eventually hold someone accountable.”
