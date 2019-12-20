Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STEEL LAYOFFS
US Steel to reduce operations near Detroit in 2020
ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. says it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit. The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower. Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse. U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.
NEWTON COUNTY BODY
New charges filed against woman in Newton County slaying
KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — New charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder have been filed against a woman in the slaying of a woman in northwestern Indiana. Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Garth of Delphi wept in court Wednesday when the new charges were filed against her in the March 29 strangulation death of 30-year-old Nicole Bowen of West Lafayette. Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski told the Journal and Courier that new DNA results led to the new charges. He declined to reveal what the DNA results show. Garth previously was charged with assisting a criminal. Her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Garrett Kirts of Lebanon, also is charged with murder.
FATAL FIRE-MUNCIE
Coroner: 3 people die in rural house fire west of Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An overnight fire has killed three people in a house, west of Muncie. Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell says the victims likely were a teenager and her grandparents. The fire at the rural home was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The house was destroyed. The superintendent of Wes-Del schools, Kyle Mealy, says the district and the Gaston community “collectively mourn the loss of this student as well as the other two family members involved.”
AGRITOURISM DESTINATION-ANIMAL ABUSE
Ex-Indiana farm worker gets probation for abusing calves
KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of abusing calves on a large northwestern Indiana farm has been sentenced to a year of probation after a felony charge was dropped. Officials said in June that 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three former employees of popular agritourism destination Fair Oaks Farms charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty following the release of undercover video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves. Gardozo-Vasquez pleaded guilty Monday before being sentenced. He had also been charged with, a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. Journal and Courier reports the prosecutor dropped that charge.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS
Presidential hopefuls in Senate say impeachment comes first
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending the impeachment articles to the Senate risks eating further into a handful of senators' final weeks of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination before the first caucus in February. The senators are already expecting to be sidelined by impeachment for at least two weeks in January. But so far they seem unfazed by the delay. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker said the impeachment trial will be their top priority. Aides to some of the top candidates say they're planning creative ways to keep their campaigns going in the states, like holding surrogate events.
PARKING LOT SHOOTING
Man gets 3 years for firing shots into busy Indiana Walmart
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he fired shots into a busy northwestern Indiana Walmart store has been sentenced to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Alex C. Hughes of Gary was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted in November of felony criminal recklessness. The September 2018, shooting in Hobart shattered a Walmart store window and frightened shoppers. A 26-year-old Gary man and his then-9-year-old son were wounded during a shootout between Hughes and a man who accompanied Hawthorne and others to the store. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that police said Hughes and Hawthorne were members of rival Gary gangs.
MUSLIM CEMETERY
County appeals board rejects plan for Muslim cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A plan for a cemetery for Muslims was rejected Wednesday in Allen County. WANE-TV reports that the Board of Zoning Appeals turned down a proposal to use a field near U.S. 27, south of Fort Wayne. The Muslim Community Help Center said there would be room for 3,648 graves, with bodies placed in concrete vaults. Neighbors voiced concerns, including a media company that operates radio stations near the site.
AP-US-CHILDREN-KILLED-INDIANA
Indiana woman gets 4 years for fatal school bus stop crash
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for plowing her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus. Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester learned her punishment Wednesday. Shepherd was convicted in October of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. The October 2018 crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The children's mother lunged toward Shepherd in the courtroom. She was removed in handcuffs and charged with misdemeanor battery.