Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending the impeachment articles to the Senate risks eating further into a handful of senators' final weeks of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination before the first caucus in February. The senators are already expecting to be sidelined by impeachment for at least two weeks in January. But so far they seem unfazed by the delay. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker said the impeachment trial will be their top priority. Aides to some of the top candidates say they're planning creative ways to keep their campaigns going in the states, like holding surrogate events.