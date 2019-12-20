Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE-OPIOIDS
Kentucky Senate leader plans Purdue Pharma settlement probe
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he plans to forge ahead with a proposal to investigate the state's $24 million settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. Senate President Robert Stivers said Thursday it's uncertain yet who would lead the investigation. Stivers has complained that the state was shortchanged in the settlement. It was reached by former Attorney General Jack Conway at the end of 2015, just a few days before he left office. Stivers says he still plans to introduce a proposal at the start of the 2020 legislative session to push for the investigation. The session starts Jan. 7.
ADOPTED SISTERS
5 sisters officially adopted by Kentucky foster family
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has officially adopted a group of five sisters who they have been fostering since 2016. Eleven-year-old Aubrey and her four younger sisters were officially adopted by Whitney and James Meserve on Tuesday. Aubrey says it's a relief to end up exactly where they wanted. The Meserves adopted another pair of siblings in February. It's unclear what the family has planned for the winter holidays, but Aubrey already got what she wanted this year. She said her wish was that her family wouldn't be split up and that they could grow up together.
ARMED ARSON
Man accused of setting home ablaze, waiting nearby with guns
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — A man is accused of setting fire to a Kentucky home filled with four people, including three children, and then lying in wait outside near rifles, at least one of which was loaded. News outlets report 49-year-old Richard L. Brown was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday on charges including first-degree arson and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. No occupants were injured. Oldham County police say a witness told police Brown had been acting erratic before the fire. Authorities say a “large amount” of rifles surrounded the home. Thermal imaging allowed them to spot Brown in nearby vegetation, just a few feet from one of the weapons.
RECYCLING SERVICE STRUGGLES
Kentucky county could lose curbside recycling as costs rise
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky county may lose its curbside recycling service as its main provider struggles under increasing processing costs. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Bowling Green Daily News on Wednesday that the county is trying to determine how to move forward if Southern Recycling stops service before its contract ends this summer. Company President Rob Rutherford said the business loses up to $50,000 a month because the processing costs exceed profit. Customers currently pay $2.65 a month but that could increase to $18 a month. Buchanon said the county is actively searching for alternatives and hopes to find a solution soon.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
JUDGE MISCONDUCT-COMMISSION
Hearing set on whether to temporarily remove Kentucky judge
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge accused of misconduct could be temporarily removed from the bench while an inquiry proceeds. The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Judicial Conduct Commission says in formal proceeding documents that it will hold a public hearing Friday. The hearing will determine whether to remove Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry from the bench while it investigates allegations against her. The commission is investigating nine misconduct charges that accuse Gentry of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. She has denied the allegations. The hearing will he held at the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort.