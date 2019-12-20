Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has officially adopted a group of five sisters who they have been fostering since 2016. Eleven-year-old Aubrey and her four younger sisters were officially adopted by Whitney and James Meserve on Tuesday. Aubrey says it's a relief to end up exactly where they wanted. The Meserves adopted another pair of siblings in February. It's unclear what the family has planned for the winter holidays, but Aubrey already got what she wanted this year. She said her wish was that her family wouldn't be split up and that they could grow up together.