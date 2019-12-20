Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POSTAL WORKER-DRUG TRAFFICKING
Police: Postal worker sold crack out of her mail truck
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio postal worker was arrested on drug charges for selling crack out of her mail truck on her route. According to court records, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler, of Ashtabula, was arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges. The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County commander says Spangler was investigated for three months before her arrest. No additional drugs were found during a search of Spangler's residence. Authorities recovered evidence of drug sales, including scales and packaging materials. Additional charges against a second individual are pending. A message seeking comment was left Thursday for her assigned public defender.
BROADBAND ACCESS-OHIO
Roadway rights in Ohio's plan for more high-speed internet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A strategic plan would extend high-speed internet to about 1 million unserved or underserved Ohioans by using rural routes and highways previously off-limits to private development. If the plan released Thursday is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the aggressive blueprint for expanding and improving broadband access across the state also would boost local governments' chances of landing federal grants. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio's lack of connectivity is putting the state at a disadvantage. The plan comes as digital giants, including Microsoft and Facebook, are working to provide connectivity in rural, often poor areas of the U.S.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING-HOTELS
Human trafficking lawsuits allege hotels ignored problem
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Multiple human trafficking victims are alleging major hotel chains have ignored the problem on their premises for years. Lawyers for the victims say hotel chains turned a blind eye to obvious signs of trafficking, from multiple men visiting a single room to repeat cash-only payments. The lawyers asked a federal panel earlier this month to assign a single federal judge to oversee at least 21 lawsuits against hotel chains currently pending in 11 states. The complaints say the hotels have failed to identify, investigate and report suspected human trafficking and have thereby profited from the crime.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Speaker: Ohio House GOP discussing repeal of death penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans in Ohio are discussing doing away with the death penalty, as executions remain on hold amid the state's struggles to obtain lethal injection drugs. GOP House Speaker Larry Householder told reporters Thursday that his majority caucus's conversations on the issue have included whether to do away with capital punishment. Current law in Ohio only allows for lethal injection as an execution method. Householder said shooting, hanging and electrocution don't seem like viable alternatives and a death penalty that can't be carried out is expensive. A spokesman for the Ohio Senate majority caucus says the Senate hasn't discussed abolishing the death penalty.
BC-SEXUAL EXPLOITATION-SENTENCE
Man who targeted Little League players sentenced to 35 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say attended Little League World Series games and other events to meet boys he later persuaded to send him explicit photos has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 25-year-old Cody Swinnerton, of Berea, would take photographs of the boys at events, share them online and simultaneously use a female persona to solicit explicit photos. Authorities say Swinnerton befriended a teen in New York and sexually assaulted the boy after moving there. Swinnerton's attorney says he and Swinnerton are disappointed with the sentence and plan to appeal.
WATER DEPARTMENT-BIAS LAWSUIT
Group claims bias in lawsuit against Ohio water department
A civil rights group has sued Cleveland claiming the city's water department discriminates against black customers by disproportionately shutting off service and placing liens on their property for unpaid bills. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund has proposed the federal complaint filed Wednesday be certified as a class-action lawsuit. The NAACP says black customers are affected by shutoffs and water liens at a much higher rate than white customers and that some of those actions result from billing errors and illegitimate charges. The Cleveland Water Department serves 1.5 million people in more than 70 northeast Ohio communities.
DRILL CAUSES INJURIES
Multiple students injured during active shooter drill
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio middle school principal says multiple students were injured during an active shooter drill. New Richmond Middle School Principal Court Lilly wrote a letter to parents explaining that a few students fell to the ground and “sustained some bumps and bruises" during a drill Tuesday. Another student suffered a cut on her eyebrow. The letter says an alarm went off in the school's cafeteria during first lunch period. Lilly posed as the shooter and used air horns to replicate the noise level of a shooting. Court says some students weren't aware of the evacuation procedure which led to “a chaotic few moments.”
AP-SCHOOL BUS CRASH-OHIO
State patrol: school bus crash results in multiple injuries
THORNVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a school bus and another vehicle have crashed in Ohio and at least eight children and the bus driver were transported to a hospital. Lt. Aaron Vollmer told WBNS-TV that none of the injuries were considered life threatening. The patrol says there were more than two dozen children on the Northern Local School District bus when the crash occurred near Thornville. A dispatcher with the patrol's Lancaster post said the car's driver also was injured. The patrol says the crash occurred near the intersection of State Route 204 and State Route 13 in Perry County.
DRUG LAWS-SENTENCING
ACLU back on board with bill reducing drug crime penalties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says it's ready to once again support a bill designed to reduce low-level drug possessions to misdemeanors and increase penalties for drug dealers. The legislation is part of a long-running attempt by lawmakers to reduce Ohio's prison population amidst the opioid addictions epidemic. Gongwer News Service reports that the ACLU reversed course after the Senate Judiciary Committee removed a drug sentencing amendment from the bill. That amendment would boosts penalties for selling drugs within the vicinity of an addiction services provider. It could pass later as its own bill.
AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.