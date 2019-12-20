Miami University student gets probation, fine for animal cruelty

Dollar was found in a cage without food or water, police say. (Source: Oxford Police)
December 19, 2019 at 7:59 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 8:01 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Miami University student received a suspended 90-day jail sentence and had to pay $750 in fines after she was charged with animal cruelty for starving her dog in a cage.

Zichang Li was also placed on one year of probation.

Zichang Li was charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals. (Source: Oxford Police Department)

Police say they found the dog, a one-year-old rottweiler named Dollar, locked in a cage in the Oxford Commons apartment complex on Sept. 13.

Animal control officers reportedly worked with Li to establish how to take care of the dog, including a proper feeding regimen.

Weeks later, the animal control officer returned to the apartment and found Dollar emaciated, sick with a fever, locked in a cage without food or water and sitting in his own urine and liquid feces.

Police then arrested Li, and Dollar was taken to the vet to be rehabilitated.

Dollar was found in a cage without food or water, police say. (Source: Oxford Police)

As of Li’s plea hearing in November, Oxford Police said Dollar is bathing, eating and “feeling much better now."

Li was charged with mistreatment concerning a companion animal, a misdemeanor. She pleaded no contest.

