Smitherman: Special prosecutor should do 'deep dive’ on Gang of Five

“The public still does not understand," Smitherman said, “there are other text messages the that have not been released that are in the bowels of the law department right now and those text messages, some of them, are related to third-party conversations that were had about public business, i.e. the federal lawsuit i.e. Jane Doe John Doe, and so there is someone out there who is concerned about conversations they had with gang of five about public business. They are not personal, they would not be in federal court fighting for that.”