6 tips from Consumer Reports on how to keep your Amazon gift purchases a secret this holiday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Like so many Americans, you probably used an Amazon Prime account to buy some of your gifts this holiday season. That, of course, means you’re at risk of a loved one finding out what you got them, whether by looking at your order history or getting a notification about a delivery.
Consumer Reports is out with a few quick steps you can take to keep your holiday shopping a secret:
The simplest solution, says CR, is to use Amazon Household, which lets two adults share the benefits of Amazon Prime while keeping their shopping habits, profile and notifications separate. To do this, go to the Amazon Households home page.
Don’t want someone to see their gift by looking up your past orders? CR recommends archiving your order, which removes it from your list of orders. To do this, head to ‘Orders’ and scroll below everything you’ve ordered. You’ll see a link that says ‘Archive Order.’ That’s your ticket to secrecy.
While CR points out you can’t disable all Amazon notifications—you’ll always get an email when you place an order, when it’s shipped and when it’s delivered—you can control what email that notification goes to. In your account, go to ‘Communication and content’ then ‘Communication preferences’ then ‘General settings.’ This is where you can change the email Amazon shoulder-taps when you buy stuff and they ship it.
Another source of notifications might come from the Amazon app on your phone, says CR. To control them on an iPhone, go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Notifications’ and turn off Amazon notifications. On an Android phone, go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Apps and Notifications’ then ‘Notifications’ and turn off Amazon notifications.
Amazon saves your search history by default, so it’s a good idea to change that for the holidays. To turn it off, CR says to go to you browsing history page by going to ‘Accounts and Lists’ then ‘Your recommendations’ then ‘Your browsing history.’ From there you can clear out individual items, clear your entire search history or even turn off your search history for good.
Even if you clear your search history, CR says, Amazon’s product recommendations can still spoil a surprise. To remove certain items from your recommendations, go to ‘Accounts and Lists’ then ‘Your recommendations’ then ‘Improve your recommendations.’ From there, you can click on items that you don’t want popping up, no matter how helpful they might be.
Want to avoid a package showing up on your stoop altogether? One solution recommended by CR is to use an Amazon Locker. If a locker is nearby, it will pop up as a delivery location when you make a purchase. You can also search to see if there’s one near you. When the item arrives, CR says, you’ll be sent a one-time code to unlock the locker, and your gift will be kept secret all the while.
