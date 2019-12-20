Victim flown to hospital after Clermont County shooting, sheriff’s office says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting in Clermont County resulted in a man being flown by Aircare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting reportedly occurred at a Marathon Gas Station on Rt. 52 in Moscow, Ohio.
The sheriff’s office says the man was conscious and breathing.
They have not released anything about the circumstances of the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.