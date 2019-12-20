Vigil held for woman whose death at Hamilton County Justice Center remains unexplained

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A vigil held in Downtown Cincinnati Thursday night marked 19 days since the unexplained death of a female inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Now her family is calling for answers.
Jessica Stroup, 25, reportedly a struggling drug addict, was arrested in late November for possession. According to the deceased persons report, she was on withdrawal treatment.
On Nov. 30, four days after her arrest, the report says Stroup did not show up for her medication. A correction’s officer went to her cell. The officer reportedly found Stroup under a blanket and tried to rouse her unsuccessfully, then removed the blanket to find her lying on her stomach, her skin purple.
Stroup was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bridget Hoskins, Stroup’s mothers, tells FOX19 NOW they buried Stroup last weekend. She says they had a pajama party to celebrate her life.
“She was awesome,” Hoskins said. “Even being an addict, she was awesome.”
Angela Velasquez is the adoptive mother of Stroup’s oldest son. She also says she’s caring for Stroup’s one-year-old child.
“She became like a daughter to me,” Velasquez said. “Having to tell her son that she’s not here is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”
Velasquez continued: “When they are in jail, you think, ‘At least I know where they are, and they’re safe for the moment.’”
Not so with Stroup, whose death remains a mystery.
“I just miss her, and I want to know what happened to her,” Hoskins explained. “That’s the bottom line.”
It was a message Hoskins communicated to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday.
“I want to know what happened to my daughter,” Hoskins said at the podium, addressing the commissioners with a quivering voice and tear-filled eyes.
“We want to find out why too,” replied commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” commissioner Denise Driehaus said. “We are desperately trying to save lives in this community.”
FOX19 NOW spoke with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about the investigation into Stroup’s death. A spokesperson says it’s on pause until they can get the results of her autopsy, which could take several more weeks.
They are asking her loved ones for patience.
