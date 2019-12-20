Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Georgia

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill earlier this month is under arrest in Georgia, Cincinnati police announced overnight.
Robert Chapman, 28, is held without bond on a murder charge at a jail in Dekalb County, Georgia, jail records show.
Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, took Chapman into custody on an open murder warrant for the death of Demarlo Harris, 30, police said in a news release.
Chapman was booked into the jail late Thursday.
It’s not clear when he will appear in court or if he plans to waive extradition and return to Cincinnati sooner rather than later to face charges here, or fight extradition.
Further details about the shooting, which occurred on President Drive the morning of Dec. 12, were not available.
Records such as his criminal complaint that are normally available for public view at Hamilton County Clerk of Court have been sealed by the court, workers there said early Friday.
