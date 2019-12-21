Akron faces Liberty in Washington

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Xeyrius Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Zips. Loren Cristian Jackson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 4.9 assists per game. The Flames have been led by Scottie James, who is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 28.1 percent of the 89 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.