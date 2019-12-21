Children at a Cincinnati orphanage are getting a truck-load of toys this holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of kids living in a local orphanage will have brand new toys to open this Christmas thanks to customers at a local business.
Line X is a family-owned Clermont County firm that sells auto, truck and SUV accessories, but for two years running, come late-December, they turn into some of Santa’s best helpers.
“Every child deserves a Christmas," Line X saleswoman Jessica Simms told FOX19 NOW. "Every child deserves a smile on their face on Christmas.”
Jessica Simms has just finished packing up a 24-foot trailer of toys at Line X of Southern Ohio before it goes to St. Joseph Orphanage.
They’ve been collecting toys since the middle of November.
In the trailer is everything from jackets and socks to pajamas and toys.
This is the second year Line X has collected toys. This year was far more successful than their first, when they filled, albeit admirably, just the bed of a pickup truck.
Owner Frank Marino, clad in a Santa suit, says he’s thankful for his customers who are making this Christmas a merry one for hundreds of kids.
“It just shows that a lot of people care,” Marino said. “You know giving is the biggest thing. It’s not what you have as a person, it’s about helping other people. That’s the most important thing to anybody. And just seeing the community come together, that’s awesome.”
It’s not only Line X customers, but also Harley’s Against Heroin that helped bring in donations.
“We’ve all been affected by it [drug abuse] in one way or another, like, family members, and that was our way of giving back and doing something,” Nikki Patton with Harley’s Against Heroin said.
Santa’s helpers may not be driving a sleigh today, but they’re definitely bringing happiness and joy to a lot of good girls and boys.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.