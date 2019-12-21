Christ Hospital offers new concierge service to guide patients through healthcare system

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital Healthcare network has launched a new concierge service for patients.
ezCare is designed to help save time and the hassle of navigating the healthcare system.
A patient can work with a nurse to answer questions, set up appointments and find specialists.
The idea for this type of service reportedly derived from patient feedback.
“It is getting very difficult to navigate health care systems these days,” Michael Karran, MD, gynecologist at Christ Hospital told FOX19 NOW. “Medical care is so specialized. This new service can make it easier on patients.”
The nurse navigator can also verify insurance coverage and help with preventative care and screenings.
Janet Ferguson is a nurse navigator working in the program.
“This service is designed to take the stress off a patient and help get them the best care immediately,” Ferguson explained.
The best part? Ferguson says the service is free.
She also adds it’s available during off-hours and weekends.
To access ezCare Concierge services, simply call 513.261.8007 or email.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.