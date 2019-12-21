Cincinnati Police hosts ‘wonderful’ holiday dinner in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department hosted its annual holiday dinner for local seniors Friday night at its District 4 headquarters in Paddock Hills.
"We have an event around Christmas time every year,” Capt. Martin Mack told FOX19 NOW. “Sometimes it's with children, but in the last couple years we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to bring some of our senior members of the community into the district.”
The dinner started around 6 p.m. By the time it got into full swing, the room was packed to capacity with people from all over the city.
“This is our way of saying thank you,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.
Anzora Adkins is an Evanston resident of 50 years and the former president of the Evanston Community Council.
“(It) means a lot to me because it’s in a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere where we are mixing with the police and everybody is talking and enjoying each other,” Adkins explained.
But you didn’t have to be a longtime city resident to enjoy the event.
“I am new to the city, about four or five years, and this is my first opportunity, and I have enjoyed everything I have experienced here in Cincinnati, and I am blessed,” Walnut Hills resident Favorite Wilson said. “I am blessed.”
The dinner provided a dose of holiday cheer, with a warm meal, music and even some dancing.
“It’s wonderful,” Walnut Hills resident Laurena Grace offered. “I am glad to be a senior and be able to come.”
The attendees also took home a bag filled with items they can use.
“It’s just our opportunity to give back to the community,” Mack said. “We as the police are not there just to protect them, but we are there to show them how much we care too.”
The dinner was made possible by several donations, including some from officers with the police.
"It is the season of love and joy, and if you’re out there and you’re wondering if anybody cares about you, we care about you,” civilian time-keeper Marcella Lamb said. “Cincinnati Police care about you.”
