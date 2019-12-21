Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 119-105 for their fifth straight victory. Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9. Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana's balanced attack. Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.
UNDATED (AP) — Player of the year Charles Salary from Marian and fellow running back Arnijae Ponder of Morningside lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team. Marian and Morningside will play Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Grambling, Louisiana. Salary has run for 1,586 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Ponder has run for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Garrett Temme. Marian also placed defensive lineman Mac Dutra on the first team.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — New Williams scored a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, Nate Grimes added 12 points and Fresno State beat IUPUI 95-64 after holding the Jaguars to 25 first-half points. Grimes'go-ahead layup put the Bulldogs up 13-12 and sparked a 21-3 run for a 34-15 lead with 6:03 left in the first half. Fresno State led 52-25 at halftime after the Jaguars committed more turnovers (11) than made field goals (9).