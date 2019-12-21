Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Player of the year Charles Salary from Marian and fellow running back Arnijae Ponder of Morningside lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team. Marian and Morningside will play Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Grambling, Louisiana. Salary has run for 1,586 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Ponder has run for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Garrett Temme. Marian also placed defensive lineman Mac Dutra on the first team.