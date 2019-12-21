Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An administrator at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis has been charged with a misdemeanor in a dispute with a 14-year-old student in the cafeteria. Bob Tully is in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the field at Roncalli High School is named for him. The Indianapolis Star said students told police that Tully put a choke hold on a student during a dispute over a food mess on Dec. 6. Tully denied choking the teen. He told police that the student was laughing at him. He said he put his hands on the student's shoulder and pushed him down in his seat