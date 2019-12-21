VIDEO: Police looking for suspects who lifted two carts of goodies from Family Dollar in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for several people who shoplifted a Family Dollar Thursday night in bold, brazen fashion.
Video of the incident shows a group load two carts full of wares from the Family Dollar in the 2400 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood, then assault a store clerk before leaving.
Police say the suspects spoke to the employees, and that the employees knew something was up.
“Employees of the Family Dollar realized that, you had a large group of people acting somewhat suspicious,” CPD Det. Joe Coombs told FOX19 NOW. “They were kind of on alert.”
They were right. Unfortunately the one clerk who tried to stop the pair by grabbing the cart was assaulted—grabbed and choked several times, according to Coombs.
Coombs adds there’s always an increase in shoplifting this time of year.
Now police are looking for the suspects in the video, two of which can be made out clearly. .
“I would recommend they turn themselves in to police and deal with the consequences,” Coombs said. “It’s not going to go away.
“Best case scenario,” Coombs continued, “is to tell their side of why they felt the need to do something like this.”
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040. Your information can remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.