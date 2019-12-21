WATCH: Springdale Police chase leads to felony drug arrest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Through the river and over the tree line—that’s how a Springdale Police chase ended early Wednesday morning as police took Roy King into custody near St. Rt. 4.
King was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on four felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of official business.
Police say King was seen driving through the Hooters parking lot with his headlights up. He was reportedly meeting with someone in another vehicle who passed him a bag of what is now believed to be drugs.
After receiving the bag, police attempted to pull King’s vehicle over. They did so successfully in a parking lot, though King ran over a curb to get there.
In the lot, according to court records, King stopped the car. Then he reportedly took off running from officers.
Police say when King left the car he was carrying two large bags containing a total of 5 lbs. of marijuana.
Police eventually located the bags. They also found a white bagged white powder in the car.
King reportedly refused to identify the drugs in his car, but told officers they were for his personal use.
He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 30.
