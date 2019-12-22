Feeling more like March than December

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight we will see mainly clear skies and we will start your Monday on a chilly note.
Sunny skies Monday afternoon will allow temps to rise well above normal into the mid 50′s.
In fact, this pleasant run of very “March-like” temperatures will continue all the way through the week. We will average a low of 39° and a high of 56° for the upcoming week (well above the 25° / 39° we normally see the week of Christmas). Enjoy it, because I’m sure we will pay for it at some point.
High pressure and sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast through Christmas day with high temps rising to near 60 degrees.
For Thursday and Friday, we will most likely see more clouds than sunshine, but temps will still rise into the mid and upper 50s.
There are many questions as to the evolution of our next weather-maker which shows up next weekend.
Right now, however, it looks like rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday with temps in the mid 50’s Saturday and upper 40’s on Sunday.
