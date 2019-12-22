Large fire destroys several storage units, shuts down WB I-74 in Colerain Twp.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews from several jurisdictions helped put out a large fire at a storage facility in Colerain Township Sunday morning.
The Colerain Fire Department units were dispatched to the Silo XL Storage facility in the 6700 block of Kepler Road around 10:15 a.m.
Callers reported seeing flames through the roof and said the entire building looked like it was on fire.
A news release from the Colerain Fire Department says extinguishing the fire was challenging for several reasons including the advanced stage of the fire, unknown type of materials/equipment being stored and limited water supply.
Lanes of westbound I-74 were shut down while tankers sprayed water on the rear of the building.
The fire took several hours to completely extinguish. There were no reported injuries.
The news release says the property owner’s records show that no one should have been inside the building at the time of the fire.
Fire units from Whitewater Twp., Green Twp., Miami Twp., Crosby Twp, Ross Twp., City of Harrison, City of Mt. Healthy, City of Cheviot as well as the Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit, Blue Ash police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.
The cause of the fire and amount of damage will not be determined until all equipment and storage contents can be accounted for, according to the Colerain Fire Department.
