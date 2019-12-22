Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EST

GAS PIPELINES
Tax dollars from 2 gas pipelines may be less than expected
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Developers of two new natural gas pipelines in Ohio want to reduce their valuation. That would short schools and townships of millions in anticipated tax dollars. Owners of the Rover and NEXUS pipeline systems filed requests with the Ohio Department of Taxation this month to lower the value of their pipelines by 30% to 50% in many places. Valuations are what auditors use as a basis for calculating property taxes. Communities counting on the tax windfall say they're in a tough spot. The companies say the appeals were justified based on market conditions and that initial valuations were inflated.
JEEP MUSEUM
Group announces plans to open Jeep museum in Toledo in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022. The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism. The project is expected to cost $40 million. Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s. A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo's Fiat Chrysler plant.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
HOMELESS CAMP
Ohio appeals court overturns part of ban on homeless camps
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has overturned part of a judge's ban on homeless camps throughout the county that includes Cincinnati. The First District Court of Appeals on Friday issued a ruling saying a ban on homeless camps on public property in Hamilton County is legal but cannot apply to entities seeking to host encampments on private property. Judge Robert Ruehlman placed a blanket ban on camps throughout Hamilton County in August 2018. The ACLU of Ohio then sued on behalf of a church seeking to allow a camp on its 4-acre property in Cincinnati.
US AIR FORCE MUSEUM
U.S. Air Force Museum adding some evening hours in 2020
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Ohio is adding evening visiting hours in 2020. Officials say the extended schedule once a month will give busy families more options to see and experience the museum's exhibits. The museum is open daily 9-5, but will remain open until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Visitors on select evenings will get up-close looks at different vintage aircraft with volunteer experts on hand to discuss and answer questions. The museum near Dayton hosts some 800,000 visitors annually, offering more than 350 aerospace vehicles and thousands of artifacts.
TEACHERS-BOOK DONATION
Ohio teacher union donates books, supplies for classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teachers union and a nonprofit school supplier have partnered to donate more than $50,000 for books and supplies for classrooms across the state. The Ohio Federation of Teachers says the funds that will come in small grants are important in the many school buildings that have cut their library budgets or closed school libraries. First Book aims to make school needs affordable, and its discounted books allow the effort to buy books worth more than $100,000 at retail. One teacher says her school is using a $1,000 grant to add 116 print books and 13 audiobooks for students.
JOE BURROW-SCHOOL STADIUM
School district to name stadium for Heisman winner Burrow
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football has named its high school stadium in his honor. The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook. It details Burrow's accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at Louisiana State University, where he's quarterback for the undefeated Tigers. The board directed officials to plan a ceremony celebrating Burrow, who endeared himself by discussing poverty in the Appalachian region where he grew up in his Heisman acceptance speech.
BC-OH-TIMKENSTEEL-JOB CUTS
Steel manufacturer's cost-cutting efforts continue
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Cost-cutting efforts at an Ohio steel manufacturer have eliminated 14% of the workforce over the last year. The Canton Repository reports that TimkenSteel recently eliminated 55 salary positions and ended a scholarship program for children of employees. CEO Terry Dunlap told employees in an email in November that the changes will do more then save money. He says they will drive “greater alignment, accountability and results." United Steelworkers Local 1123 estimates 250 members employed by TimkenSteel are on layoff. There currently are about 2,500 employees at the Canton-based company in northeastern Ohio.
POLICE PURSUIT-TEEN KILLED
Ohio police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police pursuit that began in Cleveland ended with a 15-year-old carjacking suspect striking and killing a teenage pedestrian in a neighboring city. Cleveland police say the 15-year-old boy took the car at gunpoint Friday afternoon from a man in a Target store parking lot. He was initially followed by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the robbery. A Cleveland police supervisor then took up the chase that ended with a 13-year-old girl's death in East Cleveland. A number of cars and a police cruiser were damaged. Police confiscated a gun from the 15-year-old during his arrest.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Ohio governor delays February execution amidst drug shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed a death row inmate's February execution as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The Republican governor's warrant of reprieve was issued Friday for condemned prisoner Melvin Bonnell. The reprieve moved the inmate's execution from Feb. 12 to March 18, 2021. Bonnell was sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Bunner's Cleveland apartment in 1987. DeWine says the state is at a standstill because it's unable to obtain drugs. GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment.