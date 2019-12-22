Local dog finds forever home after spending nearly 7 years in a shelter

RISING SUN, IN (FOX19) -A dog who has spent nearly 7 years at the Animal Rescue Fund in Amelia, found a new home Saturday.
Rocky, 8, finally went home to a family in Ind. Saturday after spending 2,215 days at the animal shelter.
“My daughter adopted a dog from there and while she was there, she seen Rocky and she got to take Rocky for a walk. While she was there, she texted me and said ‘mom you have to get this dog,’” said, Jackie Griffin.
Griffin and her family knew Rocky was the one when they went to the animal shelter.
“We were wanting a dog and that’s what I wanted to do was get one that has been in the shelter for a while so that way he could live his life out in a home,” Griffin said.
The family says Rocky has proven to be a wonderful addition to their family, even though they have had him for a very short time.
“He’s a very shy and quiet dog,” said Griffin.
The family adopted the dog just in time for Christmas.
“It feels good," said Griffin. "It feels really good. He’s a good dog. We are going to enjoy him.”
According to the Animal Rescue Fund's website, Rocky is not the only dog who has been in this shelter for a long time.
A dog named Chance has been there for 2,795 days and waiting to be adopted.
Meanwhile, the Griffin family says Animal Rescue Fund is a wonderful shelter who was great to work with.
We are told Rocky had been adopted once before, but was returned.
