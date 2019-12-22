Tri-state non-profit provides free haircuts and hairdos for the holidays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of kids were able to get free haircuts and hairdos just in time for the holidays in Over-the-Rhine on Saturday all while supporting a great cause.
Serenity said getting her hair braided is the perfect gift, “It feels good and I like it because I like getting my hair done all the time.”
The stylists and barbers donated their time. The event was organized by Tivon Dennis. She says this all started after losing her sister Talika Dennis to breast cancer in 2015.
“In spite of her illness and in spite of her disease she chose to still live and give back to the community with the organization that she started, where she actually wanted to have a hair salon that was to help and aid those who were diagnosed with breast cancer. That was called Pinky’s,” Tivon Dennis said.
That’s how the PinkySwear Project non-profit organization was formed. Dennis says she wants to carry on her sister’s legacy throughout the Tri-State. “I’m a Cincinnati Public School worker. I’m the school nurse and I see the need and I provide the service that’s how the PinkySwear Projects operate.”
With some parents stretching their dollars to put presents under a tree, many were grateful to save some cash and to see their child's face light up as they enter the new year with a new style.
Dennis says each smile is a nod to her sister, “She used to say if you look good, you feel good and so I want to kind of put that into the city of Cincinnati youth.”
This is the second annual event. The PinkySwear Project holds events throughout the year. If you would like to get involved contact Tivon Dennis at 513-349-3159 or Tdennis@student.hondros.edu
