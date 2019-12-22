Daughter stabs retired officer to death to take over house mortgage, court docs say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman stabbed her father, a retired Cincinnati police officer, to death and planned to take over the mortgage on his home, court documents say.
The body of James Lee Dunlap was found Friday in the basement of his home in 11000 block of Raphael Place in Forest Park.
Liscia D. Willis, 49, stabbed Dunlap repeatedly until he died, then began moving her things into his house, court records say.
According to police, Willis planned to kill her father and take over the mortgage on his home.
Court documents say Willis then started moving her personal belongings into her father’s home.
Many Cincinnati police officers who worked with Dunlap are feeling the loss.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of retired Police Officer James Lee ‘Skip’ Dunlap. Skip was a tremendous police officer and a beloved member of our Department. His death is a true tragedy and we are all mourning his loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time,” Chief Elliot Isaac said.
“Just a nice guy and that’s so sad to hear about somebody that passed and passed in this way and passed at this time of the year,” FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils said.
Officer Dunlap, known to many as “Skip”, earned his police badge in February 1975 and retired in March 2002.
Sgt. Dan Hils says he was a pleasure to be around. “I was a young policeman. I just remember him as a friendly gentleman who treated even the young police officers with respect and was a kind and easy-going street policeman,” Sgt. Hils said.
Sgt. Hils says losing a brother in blue is always painful, but right now his heart mostly goes out to Dunlap’s family.
“You worry most about Skip’s family. That they lost a loved one right near the holidays, but the police family we are losing one of our own and it’s a very sad set of circumstances that caused it," HIls said.
He says Dunlap will be remembered during the Fraternal Order of Police’s next monthly meeting.
Willis is facing an aggravated murder charge.
Her bond was set at $1 million during a court hearing Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.