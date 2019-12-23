Man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide pleads not guilty in new case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of killing four family members in West Chester pleaded not guilty when his case started over on Monday.
The defense team requested an interpreter for the case.
“As can be seen from his affidavit, it has become clear to counsel that Mr. Singh does not completely comprehend the English language and, because of that language barrier, what is transpiring at hearing,” court documents state.
Last Thursday, the judge ruled that the case must start over with an interpreter fluent in Punjabi during all proceedings.
Singh initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
A trial date had been set for Sept. 21.
Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
During court on Monday, his defense asked for the death penalty to be removed.
Singh is due back in court on Jan. 30.
