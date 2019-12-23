Cincinnati Bell to be acquired in $2.6B deal

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bell has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at more than $2 billion by Toronto-based conglomerate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, the two companies announced Monday.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, under the deal, Cincinnati Bell shareholders will receive $10.50 per share, or 36 percent above the company’s closing share price of $7.72 on Friday, according to a news released.
That would make the purchase price just over $529 million. But Brookfield has also agreed to assume more than $2 billion in debt, bringing the total value of the deal to about $2.6 billion.
Shares of the downtown Cincinnati-based telecommunications company were trading Monday morning at $10.25, up $2.53, or about 33 percent, from Friday's close.
Shares of Brookfield - which owns and operates a global network of infrastructure companies in utilities, transportation, energy and communications infrastructure - rose 77 cents in morning trading to $49.13.
The board of directors of Cincinnati Bell, which has about 4,300 full-time employees, has already approved the transaction.
But the deal, expected to close by the end of 2020, is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
"After thoroughly reviewing a range of strategic alternatives and possible business opportunities for maximizing value, the board determined this transaction was in the best interest of the company, its shareholders, and its customers. The transaction provides clear and immediate value at an attractive premium and represents an exciting new chapter for Cincinnati Bell, '' said Lynn A. Wentworth, chairman of the Cincinnati Bell board.
Cincinnati Bell owns and operates the leading data transmission and distribution network in Cincinnati, Ohio and Hawaii, with a footprint of over 1.3 million homes, delivering core fiber broadband, video and voice services to residential and enterprise customers.
The business is undergoing an industry-leading transformation to upgrade its network to next generation fiber, which will be critical to support the growing demand for data and the advent of 5G.
