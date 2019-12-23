At least $2M in damage reported from fire at storage facility in Colerain Twp.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A large fire Sunday morning at a storage facility in Colerain Township caused at least $2 million in damage, Battalion Chief Steve Conn said.
Drones, police K9s and state investigators were on the scene Monday with local firefighters trying to find the fire’s cause.
“They’ve got the building pretty much torn apart,” Conn explained. “They think they’ve located a general idea where the fire started. Looks like it may have started somewhere towards the middle of the building.”
That area of the building contained about 13 storage spaces, which reportedly held the tenats’ personal and professional items.
Conn says the facility, Silo XL Storage, is for ‘extra large’ items.
“We have large boats, large commercial vehicles that people use for their own business,” Conn explained.
Firefighters were dispatched to the facility in the 6700 block of Kepler Road around 10:15 a.m.
Callers reported seeing flames through the roof and seeing the entire building on fire.
A news release from the Colerain Fire Department says extinguishing the fire was challenging for several reasons, including the advanced stage of the fire, unknown type of materials/equipment being stored, and limited water supply.
As a result of the fire, lanes of I-74 westbound were shut down for several hours while tankers sprayed water on the rear of the building.
It took several hours to extinguish. There were no reported injuries.
The news release says the property owner told firefighters that the building should have been unoccupied at the time of the fire.
“There is always the risk of someone being on site that wasn’t supposed to be,” Conn said. “And that’s another reason we take things so slow and methodically.”
Fire units from Whitewater Twp., Green Twp., Miami Twp., Crosby Twp, Ross Twp., City of Harrison, City of Mt. Healthy, City of Cheviot as well as the Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit, Blue Ash police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all there.
The Colerain Fire Investigative Unit was on scene throughout the night to monitor any hot spots.
They have also reached out to the State of Ohio’s Fire Marshalls Office for help due to the amount of damage and economic impact from the fire.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.