Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be home throughout the AFC playoffs. Baltimore secured home-field advantage in the postseason with its 11th straight win, 31-15 over the Browns. Cleveland could be on the verge of another coaching change. MVP favorite Jackson threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews as the Ravens shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss on Sept. 29. Cleveland's disappointing season will end short of the postseason as the Browns were officially eliminated. The loss is another blow to coach Freddie Kitchens who could be fired.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The playoffs are gone. The coach may be next. Cleveland's disappointing season dropped another level as the Browns were beaten 31-15 by the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns were still mathematically in the postseason chase before the loss dropped them to 6-9. It means the NFL's longest playoff drought stretching to 2002 will add another year. With one game left the focus now switches to the future of coach Freddie Kitchens. His questionable play calling has been an issue all season and was again against Baltimore. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said it's not all the coach's fault.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier dominated in defeating TCU 67-59 on Sunday. Tyrique Jones led the Musketeers with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The game ended the inaugural Big East-Big 12 Battle with the Big East winning eight of the 10 games. Jones scored eight of Xavier's first 10 second-half points as the Musketeers built on an 11-point halftime lead by scoring the first eight points of the second half. TCU was led by Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel with 14 points each.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were one loss away from getting the first pick in the NFL draft. They nearly blew it. But after overcoming a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, they lost to the Miami Dolphins. The 38-35 defeat dropped Cincy to 1-and-14 on the season. It means no team can finish with a worse record no matter what happens next Sunday when the regular season comes to a close. Some think the Bengals might use the pick on Joe Burrow. That's the quarterback from LSU who won the Heisman Trophy.
WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — ynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and No. 22 West Virginia held on to defeat Syracuse 71-69 after blowing a 20-point first-half lead. Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers, who went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic. They beat No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday. Kiara Lewis poured in career-high 32 points with six assists for the Orange, who found themselves down 20 less than four minutes into the second quarter. That's when Lewis took over and made it a game.
UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff could produce more than a few offensive fireworks. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma all feature offenses fueled by catch-everything wideouts who specialize in spectacular grabs and have incredible finishing speed. With the all the talent at wide receiver its the first time all four CFP participants are averaging better than 43 points a game.