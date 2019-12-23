Holiday reunions abound at CVG, as a grandfather meets his grandson for the first time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a busy scene at CVG Airport Monday as countless travelers were reunited with their families.
That included one grandfather who met his grandson for the very first time.
Korie Brown and her husband, Nick, moved from Cincinnati to Hawaii three years ago. Brown’s parents, Jerry and Jennifer Klosinski, live in Pensacola, Fla.
They all met at CVG Monday, giving Jerry a chance to meet his grandson, Tanner, for the first time.
“He’s so precious, he’s perfect from what I hear!” Jerry told FOX19 NOW as he held Tanner in his arms. “He never cries, he only wants big and fabulous things.”
“This is awesome!” Korie Brown said watching her parents gush over her son. “Obviously I told you that we were from Hawaii, and so [my parents] meeting [Tanner] was kind of a big deal. So it’s pretty great.”
It’s a season of firsts for Tanner. At just 4-months-old, he’s experiencing his first Christmas too.
Grandma Jennifer and Grandpa Jerry promise to spoil him while they’re here in Cincinnati.
These warm-weather dwellers say they’re glad it’s going to be a mild week in the Tri-State, but it’s still a bit nippy compared to Hawaii.
“We’re used to warm weather, and then we came here and it was cold, and now it’s in the fifties,” Korie said, “So this is kind of okay. I think 70 degree weather is cold!”
Once they got their bags, the family headed for Skyline Chili - a Brown and Klosinski family favorite.
If you are traveling through CVG this week, they expect big crowds Thursday and Friday. Airport officials say you may want to plan to be early in case of long lines.
