Is it Easter or Christmas? Temperatures stay very mild next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some may ask is it Easter week or Christmas week? This warm temperature trend in the upper 50s this week is more like March than December.
Sunny skies Monday afternoon will allow temps to rise well above normal into the mid 50′s.
Sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast through Christmas day with high temps rising to near 60 degrees.For Thursday and Friday, we will most likely see more clouds than sunshine, but temps will still rise into the mid and upper 50s.
As of now our next chance of rain looks to arrive Saturday and Sunday on the final weekend of 2019.
