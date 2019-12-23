Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

NIPSCO DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT
Indiana utility paying $1 million fine over hiring complaint
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions during 2013 and 2014. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports NIPSCO also agreed to give priority to hiring 27 of those applicants as jobs become available over the next two years.
TREE-TRIMMING FATALITY
Tree-trimming crew member fatally struck in northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a man working with a tree-trimming crew died after a tree fell onto him. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old William Sisk of South Bend was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital. Sisk was working to clear bush and limbs from trees being cleared in a wooded lot when a tree being cut by another worker fell differently than intended and trapped Sisk under the trunk.
WABASH RIVER-SHUTTERED BRIDGE
Effort to reopen bridge between Indiana, Illinois gets boost
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (AP) — An effort to reopen a Wabash River bridge between Indiana and Illinois that was closed in 2012 amid safety concerns is getting a $350,000 boost from the state of Indiana. Indiana officials announced the funding Friday for the Harmony Way Bridge, which runs between New Harmony, Indiana, and White County, Illinois. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that while there’s no timeline for reopening the span, the New Harmony-Wabash River Bridge Authority says the funding is “seed money” that represents a critical step toward repairing and reopening the bridge.
EVANSVILLE POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot by Evansville police over weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a southern Indiana man was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend after refusing to drop a handgun.The shooting happened Saturday after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex to check on a man who was threatening suicide. Evansville police say the arriving officers were immediately confronted by the armed man who didn't follow several commands to drop the weapon.Authorities identified the man who died as 57-year-old Brian Mullen of Evansville.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-SPENDING DECISIONS
Indiana AG faces spending scrutiny as groping case nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office. After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office. But The Journal Gazette reports Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office. Instead, he’s used taxpayer dollars on a satellite office in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart, where he lives. No other Indiana state officeholder has a second office elsewhere.
BARRICADED GUNMAN
Police: Gunman in standoff with officers in Indiana dies
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — A 44-year-old man is dead following a shootout with police in eastern Indiana. State police say Sunday that John Resetar died at a hospital after officers found him Friday evening wounded in his Lynn home, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Officers were sent to the home about 3 p.m. Friday after Resetar’s wife reported a domestic situation involving her husband. State police say shots were fired at the officers as they spoke outside with the woman. More shots were fired as other officers arrived. State police say the officers returned fire. SWAT team members entered the home about 8 p.m. Friday and found Resetar.
SEAGULLS INVASION
Influx of seagulls brings beach sounds to Indiana city
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Unusually large flocks of seagulls have descended on a western Indiana city, bringing the sounds of the beach to a local reservoir where the birds began gathering in late November. Residents near Hulman Lake on Terre Haute's east side have seen hundreds of ring-billed seagulls in the skies over that reservoir since the birds began flocking around Thanksgiving. Peter Scott is a retired Indiana State University ecology professor. He estimates that between 400 and 1,000 of the birds have congregated at the lake. Scott tells the Tribune-Star that while ring-billed gulls aren’t uncommon in Indiana, their appearance in large numbers at Hulman Lake is rare.
LILLY ENDOWMENT RANKING
Study: Lilly Endowment now 2nd-largest private US foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis has found that the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment is now the nation's second-largest private charitable foundation, trailing only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The analysis was performed by FoundationMark, which tracks the investment performance of more than 40,000 foundations. It found that the Lilly Endowment’s assets reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2018, pushing it ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, which had assets of $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remained by far the largest private foundation, with $46.9 billion in assets.