Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield. The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.