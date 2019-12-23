Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

MCCONNELL-SPENDING BILL-KENTUCKY
McConnell touts benefits to Kentucky in spending package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is touting the benefits for Kentucky in the recent government spending bill signed into law last week. McConnell said in a news conference Monday in Louisville that his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight.” He says he had a direct hand in securing $400 million for a new veterans hospital in Louisville, $25 million to fight Asian carp in western Kentucky and coal miner benefits. McConnell is running for a seventh term in 2020. The spending bill also included $25 million for addiction recovery housing in Kentucky funding and provisions to boost the hemp industry.
HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
6 more horses found shot to death in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield. The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.
AP-BKC-PITINO-ADIDAS-LAWSUIT
Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas. The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn't release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “nothing to add.” Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville's Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.
POLICE FOOD DRIVE
Kentucky State Police food drive collects more than 236 tons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have collected more than 236 tons of food for Kentucky families with the 10th annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. A state police news release said Post 16 in Owensboro collected the most this year with a total of 60,925 pounds of food. Post commander Capt. Brenton Ford credited Master Trooper Corey King for organizing the drive there and also recognized the support of local people and businesses. State police initiated the program in 2010 to help families in need in local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly 2 million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches around the state.
MARSHALL RECRUITMENT-SCHOLARSHIP
Marshall alumni group sets up scholarship for Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University alumni chapter has set up an endowed scholarship to help students from Ohio and Kentucky who want to attend the West Virginia school. The university said the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky chapter established the scholarship for students who attended high school in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton or Warren counties in Ohio, or Boone, Campbell or Kenton counties in Kentucky. First preference will be given to incoming freshmen. Chapter President Donna Brumfield of Hebron, Kentucky, says the chapter is trying to support the school's efforts in areas of alumni development, student recruitment and athletic endeavors.
FOOD STAMP FRAUD
Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of a market in an eastern Kentucky county has been charged with food stamp fraud totaling more than $2 million. A federal grand jury indicted Billy Joe Goe, owner of Joe’s Meat Market in Owsley County. His son Robert Goe was also charged in the Thursday indictments. Both men face one charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and one charge of benefits fraud. The two allegedly bought food stamps from customers for cash at a discounted rate.