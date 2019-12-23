Looking good for “Over the River and Through the Woods”

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cold, frosty start to Tuesday with fog along many local streams then sun will com out and dominate the day.
As far as travel is concerned, before, through and after Christmas locally and nationwide conditions will be about as good as they can be. The most challenging conditions for travelers will be in the northwest and southeast corners of the lower 48. In both regions the weather will be “traffic slowers” not “traffic stoppers” as a series of wet storms move across those regions.
In our region it will not be the warmest Christmas Day in Cincinnati but based on official weather data going back to Christmas Day 1870, 2019 is forecast to be in a tie with 1955 and 1877 for the sixth warmest at 60°. Christmas Day 1983 is the unchallenged coldest with a high of +3°, a low of -12° yielding a very rare average temperature for the day of -4.5°. Showers will develop Sunday and for several hundred miles in all directions travel by auto will be fine.
