Looking good for “Over the River and Through the Woods”

In our region it will not be the warmest Christmas Day in Cincinnati but based on official weather data going back to Christmas Day 1870, 2019 is forecast to be in a tie with 1955 and 1877 for the sixth warmest at 60°. Christmas Day 1983 is the unchallenged coldest with a high of +3°, a low of -12° yielding a very rare average temperature for the day of -4.5°. Showers will develop Sunday and for several hundred miles in all directions travel by auto will be fine.