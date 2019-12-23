Man accused of murdering mother incompetent to stand trial, court documents say

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man who faces several charges in connection with the murder of his mother in Westwood was found incompetent to stand trial following a psychiatric examination, court documents say.
Documents say Elijah Roberts, 21, was in Augusta, Georgia on July 29 when he set fire to his aunt’s house while she was in it and took apart the smoke detectors. She was able to extinguish the fire and call the police.
Roberts left his aunt’s house in her Honda Pilot and took her credit cards without her permission, according to those documents.
He then allegedly drove to his mother’s home in the 2700 block of East Towers Drive in Westwood and left on July 31 in her Honda CRV.
Court documents say law enforcement located him in Indiana and found his mother’s wallet filled with cash and credit cards.
They tried to reach Tracy Epperson to make sure she was okay but she did not respond.
Court documents say Roberts’ behavior and statements concerned the officer. Roberts was then arrested for giving false information about his name and date of birth.
The investigation continued and on August 1, Cincinnati police were asked to perform a well-being check on Epperson. It was requested by Epperson’s sister because she had not been able to reach her and Epperson hadn’t been to work.
That led police to Epperson’s apartment where they located the Honda Pilot belonging to Robert’s aunt.
Court documents say officers discovered Epperson’s body at the home. They say she “had been smothered and strangled during a violent struggle. There was no forced entry into the apartment.”
Earlier in the year, the documents say, she told members of her family that Roberts needed to live somewhere else because she was afraid of him.
Following a psychiatric evaluation, the court found Roberts incompetent to stand trial but stated in the record there is a substantial probability that he will become competent within one year if provided a course of treatment.
The court ordered Roberts to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.
Roberts is facing two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of receiving stolen property.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.