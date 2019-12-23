Rabbi shares message of unity on first night of Hanukkah

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On the first night of Hanukkah, local Jewish families gathered to celebrate at Summit Park in Blue Ash.
Rabbi Yisroel Mangel led the service. As he lit the Menorah, he looked down among the crowd of faithful and thought this:
“It was interesting. It was young and old. Jew and non-Jew,” said Rabbi Mangel.
Rabbi Mangel says everyone is welcome. It’s a stance he and many people have taken lately, in the wake of anti-Semitic attacks across the country and the world.
The crowd there, he says, took a stand against that hate with a “defiant dose of Jewish pride."
“And truly, that’s the beauty of the Hanukkah message, of Cincinnati and the United States of America. We can all celebrate together.” said Rabbi Mangel.
Michaela Koch and her fiance, Jacob Stadiem, were among the attendees.
“We’re new to Cincinnati, where both of us came from, this didn’t exist. It’s great that Cincinnati has this great, Jewish community that’s really supportive of each other.” said Stadiem.
Audra Morrison and her kids are part of that support system.
They’re not Jewish, but say they wanted to be there to stand with their neighbors against hate, a true example of Rabbi Mangel’s message of being the light in the darkness.
“Sometimes you wonder, ‘in this big, dark world can I make a difference? What’s the message of Hanukkah?’ One little candle makes a difference.” says Chabad Jewish Center’s Rabbi, Yisroel Mangel.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.