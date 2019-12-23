Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Santa didn’t want the baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden to be left out on Christmas so he delivered some gifts to them on Monday.
“Lucille the bearcat, red pandas Audra and Lenore, cheetah cub Kris and her puppy pal Remus, and Fiona all got presents from Santa,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said. “Since we’re the #GreenestZooInAmerica, and the animals already have everything they need, all the gifts were made with reused materials! Like a lot of kids, they enjoy the boxes more than what’s inside!”
Monday is also the last night to visit Santa at the PNC Festival of Lights at the zoo.
The light show is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 4, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Time is running out to see The Polar Express in the 4-D theater at the zoo. After this year, the location will become a marketplace that will sell coffee, ice cream, retail and food items.
