‘Silent Night, Yeah Right’ onesies for babies born at Christ Hospital on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Babies born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have extra special birthdays.
The Christ Hospital and Carabello Coffee of Newport, Ky. have another way to mark the occasion by giving Christmas Eve and Christmas Day onesies to the babies that say “Silent Night, Yeah Right” on them.
Any baby born at The Christ Hospital in Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township will receive the free limited-edition onesie. The parents will get a pound of Carabello coffee and a coffee mug.
Arturo Polizzi, President and CEO of the Christ Hospital, says the hospital gives out onesies every month but this month they wanted to do something special for the mothers.
“This month we thought mom should get a little gift as well, to thank her for all the amazing things she does… on very little sleep,” Polizzi said. “We’re even more excited to partner with Carabello Coffee, a very well-known shop in Northern Kentucky, and we are so grateful for their collaboration to surprise and delight our new families this holiday season.”
