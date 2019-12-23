UC Blue Ash grad named to ‘Forbes 30 under 30’ for 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College graduate made the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Reshaping Marketing and Advertising for 2020.
Ryan Thomas graduated from the electronic media program in 2015. He co-founded a virtual reality and augmented reality company called Subvrsive.
Forbes says the Austin, TX-based company doubled revenue over the past four years. The company has about 100 customers including major brands like Procter and Gamble, Ford and Walmart.
Along with their financial success, the company partnered with Showtime Sports and received an Emmy nomination in 2016 for capturing boxing matches in 360-degree VR.
The news release says he and Austin Mace started the company when VR was becoming more viable.
“We’re not just a VR shop, but an emerging technology shop," Thomas said. "We are always diving into the latest technologies and finding ways to drive results for our clients.”
Bill Boyle, an electronic media professor at the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College, worked with Thomas.
“He was one of those students who was constantly pushing the envelope and seeing how far he could take the quality of his work,” Boyle said. “It was fantastic to have someone in the classroom who was so motivated to learn and eager to try out the latest production techniques.”
The news release says Thomas was humbled and grateful when he heard the news.
“The last five years have been a whirlwind. I am so thankful for the places we’ve been and the people we’ve been able to work with,” Thomas said.
