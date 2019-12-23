Woman’s body found near Erlanger Road identified, police say

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Erlanger police say they have identified a woman’s body that was discovered in a creek bed Saturday afternoon.
They say the body is likely that of Jennifer Webster, 43, of Sparta, Kentucky, according to a news release.
The release says that more investigation and an autopsy will be conducted to make a positive ID as well as to determine a possible cause of death.
Passers-by called police around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to say they thought there was a body in a creek bed near lower Erlanger and Houston roads.
The body was described as that of a thin white female with blonde to light brown hair.
She was wearing rings on every finger on both hands and a chain on her neck with two crosses on it.
If you have any information that could help them with their investigation, contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-727-2424.
