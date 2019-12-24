Andy Dalton opens up on ‘unknown’ future in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It could be the end of an era Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
After nine seasons with the Bengals, Andy Dalton’s future is uncertain in Cincinnati.
“I mean, obviously, there’s a possibility of it," Dalton said Tuesday when asked if Sunday could be his final game as the Bengals quarterback. "I understand everything that’s going on. We’ll have to play the waiting game once the season’s over.”
The Bengals secured the top overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and are expected to strongly consider drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2003—when the team drafted Carson Palmer.
Dalton has just one year left on his contract, worth $17.5 million next season. If the Bengals do draft a quarterback, the team could explore trading Dalton.
“I think anybody would say the unknown can be hard, but I know God has a plan for me and my family, so we’re trusting and believing in that. I know everything is going to work out exactly how it’s supposed to.”
Dalton has played his entire nine-year career with the Bengals after the team drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Dalton is the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and led the Bengals to the playoffs five different times, but failed to help break the franchise’s long standing drought without a playoff win.
“I feel like we’ve embraced this city," said Dalton of his time in Cincinnati. "We’ve been all in since we’ve been here. I think that’s the biggest thing for me and my family, we’ve tried to be a big part of this organization, be a big part of this city, try to help out a lot of people and use our platform for a lot of good.”
Dalton stressed he “has no idea what’s going to happen,” but acknowledged the reality of the team’s situation at the quarterback position.
Dalton will start Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. It’s the season finale at Paul Brown Stadium.
