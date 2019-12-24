Bootsy Collins Foundation helping the homeless during the holidays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati music legend is making sure the less fortunate are not left behind on Christmas.
Grammy Award winning musician Bootsy Collins is highly respected in the Queen City, and through the Bootsy Collins Foundation, volunteers provide meals, clothing and other vital services to homeless.
“Like Bootsy says, you know, love, together we can and that is what this is all about right now," Tim Colby with the foundation said.
The non-profit Kingdom Warriors also helped with dozens of volunteers serving up to 400 meals to anyone who is hungry.
Once homeless himself, Colby says he found a path out of his depression and wants to share his experiences with others.
“These people are doing nothing but just showing love and how can you not feel good about this kind of thing," he said.
