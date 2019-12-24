Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth Moe gets adopted (twice!) in MLB gift exchange

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) White elephant gift exchanges are sooo last year. It’s all about Moe the sloth exchange now.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the MLB had a white elephant exchange and even though we couldn’t personally participate, we got to experience the fun via Twitter.
The Atlanta Braves had first pick, and they picked the Reds' gift. The Reds' gift was a certificate declaring one lucky team an "official A.D.O.P.T. parent" of Moe the two-toed sloth.
"By becoming a Cincinnati Zoo A.D.O.P.T. parent, you help to provide food, toys, and fun enrichment items to our Zoo’s animal family," according to the Cincinnati Zoo website.
Plus bragging rights, obviously.
The Brewers then “stole” Moe’s papers from the Braves. And then the Phillies snagged him!
But that's not all!
Love is love and the Braves sure loved Moe so they went and enrolled in the A.D.O.P.T. program themselves for Moe.
This one belongs to you, sweet Moe.
