Evansville man who bikes four miles to work gets car for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus paid an early visit for an Evansville man who bikes several miles to and from work every day.
Frank West works at Hacienda on N. First Avenue and bikes there every day from his home on the south end of Evansville. Frank was the center of a viral video a few weeks ago that showed him helping an elderly woman across the street.
The kind act was caught on camera by the Naas family. Since meeting Frank, they have raised money to buy him a car for Christmas through a social media group.
“Its Franks generosity and caring spirit that brought him to bring someone across the street, and Santa’s been watching all year," said Mike Naas, who dressed as Santa for this special surprise. "And he’s been on the nice list.”
Frank and his wife Melissa say this Christmas gift is a blessing.
“We’ve been through a rough year," said Melissa. "And it really reminds you there are still good people, and it’s just very rewarding to know people are out there and care.”
Frank tells us he is scheduled to work this week. He says he’ll be riding his bike until he can get his new car situated.
