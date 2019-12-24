Happy travels: Military family reunited at CVG after years apart

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - A military family was reunited Monday after spending almost two years apart, and an aunt got to meet her 11-month nephew for the first time.
“It’s basically the best Christmas gift you could ever get, truly, to have your family together,” Celica Rojas told FOX19 NOW.
Before Monday, Cecilia hadn’t seen her brother, Alex, since Christmas of 2017 because of travel and his being in the Army. As he and his wife, Stephanie, walked down the hall at CVG Airport, Cecilia and her mother, Elizabeth Emmos, cheered.
The family immediately embraced, and Cecilia began to tear up as she caught sight of her brother’s son, Noah.
“Do you want to meet your nephew,” Alex asked her.
A beaming Cecilia picked up the boy. The next moments were the stuff of lasting memories.
“This is so exciting,” she explained, Noah still in her arms. “I’ve been waiting, like, forever to meet him. With work I haven’t gotten to. I’m just really happy.”
Alex, Stephanie and Noah live in Fort Carson, Col., where Alex is stationed.
This year, the family says they will be spending Christmas together in Lexington, where Alex’s family is from.
“I’m just ecstatic, honestly," Stephanie said. “I’ve been heartbroken his family hasn’t been able to meet him and I’m just more than happy we’re getting to be here.”
“It’s one of those things you don’t have words for," Alex said, beaming at the sight of his older sister holding his son. “I’m just blessed.”
Elizabeth Emmos is likewise thrilled to have her family together this week.
“Like (Celica) said, it’s the best Christmas ever," Emmos explained. “I don’t care about any material possessions or any gift, it’s just having your family together."
The family says they will be visiting their dad’s side of the family for a Mexican Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve. They will then spend on Christmas Day with Elizabeth’s side.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.