Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — These are tough times for Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. His future is in serious doubt after the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs with a 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kitchens has not asked for any assurances he'll be back next season and doesn't plan to. The Browns have been perhaps the league's most underachieving team this season, falling well short of the playoffs despite a talented roster. Cleveland hasn't had a winning season since 2007 or made the playoffs since 2002. And now the franchise could be on the verge of another coaching change.