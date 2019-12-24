Kroger credit card machines working after being down; upset shoppers share experiences

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Kroger stores in Greater Cincinnati, including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, are back online and able to accept credit cards, a Kroger official confirmed to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Close to an hour later, Kroger released this statement nationwide: "Our stores are open – and accepting all forms of payment, including credit and debit cards – for customers, whether they are completing their lists or putting final touches on their holiday meals."
For roughly an hour early afternoon, Twitter was blowing up with memes and comments from upset shoppers about Kroger stores the day before Christmas.
According to online users, all registers were down and could not accept card payments. Customers had to pay in cash until the issue was resolved. Shoppers also could not purchase gift cards even with cash.
Many people were sharing that stores were chaotic.
