Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

NUCLEAR PLANTS-OHIO
Court to weigh group's effort to block nuclear plant rescue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments from a group trying to overturn the roughly $1 billion rescue of Ohio's nuclear power plants. Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts argue that Ohio officials took too long to authorize their petition plan. A federal judge hearing the complaint earlier this year turned them down, saying the issues they raised dealt with state law and belonged before the Ohio Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the case and will schedule oral arguments. Ohio lawmakers approved the bailout in July.
OHIO BMV-SAFETY RECALLS
Ohio BMV to notify customers of vehicle safety recalls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process. The bureau says customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020. The vehicle safety recall information will be printed on registration renewal notices sent through the mail. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says putting recall information on vehicle registration notices will alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues. He says the goal is to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths. Officials say an open recall will not interfere with Ohioans' ability to renew their vehicle registration.
PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
Calls increase for prosecutor to resign after guilty plea
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor and the state's attorney general are taking steps to see whether a prosecutor who entered a guilty plea this month can be removed from office. This all comes after a plea deal allowed the prosecutor in Sandusky County to stay on the job until next summer despite his guilty plea amid an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. According to five complaints made by former or current employees, prosecutor Tim Braun created a hostile work environment and crossed the line with women at work. Braun pleaded guilty to negligent assault in a deal that spares him jail time. He has not commented publicly.
FAMILY SLAYINGS-OHIO
Man accused of killing family gets interpreter in court
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The court case of a man accused of killing his wife and three other family members in Ohio has started over with an interpreter provided for him. Gurpreet Singh on Monday once again pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the April 28 fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester. A Butler County judge scheduled another arraignment after Singh's attorneys questioned whether a language barrier prevents him from understanding court proceedings. The judge says an interpreter fluent in Punjabi must attend all hearings for the native from India.
FOUR KILLED-INDIANA CRASH
Police: Weekend 2-car crash in NE Indiana killed 4 people
Northeastern Indiana police say four people riding in a passenger car weren't wearing their seatbelts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers. Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before it continued into the path of the pickup truck and they collided. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the car's four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The dead motorists were identified as two Fort Wayne, Indiana, residents and two Wilshire, Ohio, residents. Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
HUNTER-WELL RESCUE
Hunter rescued after 30-foot drop into abandoned well shaft
POTTERY ADDITION, Ohio (AP) — Rescuers in Ohio say it's fortunate a hunter had his cell phone with him when he fell 30 feet into an abandoned well shaft. The Herald-Star reports that Frank Dawson was able to dial 911 after he fell into the shaft Saturday night in eastern Ohio. Rob Herrington is leader of the Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue Team. He says hypothermia would have set in quickly for Dawson, who was trapped up to his waist in cold water. Dawson said he was hunting in woods when he fell down the grass-covered hole. The rescue took about 25 minutes.
GAS PIPELINES
Tax dollars from 2 gas pipelines may be less than expected
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Developers of two new natural gas pipelines in Ohio want to reduce their valuation. That would short schools and townships of millions in anticipated tax dollars. Owners of the Rover and NEXUS pipeline systems filed requests with the Ohio Department of Taxation this month to lower the value of their pipelines by 30% to 50% in many places. Valuations are what auditors use as a basis for calculating property taxes. Communities counting on the tax windfall say they're in a tough spot. The companies say the appeals were justified based on market conditions and that initial valuations were inflated.
JEEP MUSEUM
Group announces plans to open Jeep museum in Toledo in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022. The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism. The project is expected to cost $40 million. Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s. A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo's Fiat Chrysler plant.
CLASSES WITHOUT CLASSROOMS
Online classes keep football players out of academic fray
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some players at the highest level of college football almost never step inside a classroom because they take their coursework online. Players like it because it gives them flexibility to juggle classes and their heavy football schedules. But some administrators say it keeps players from integrating into the campus community. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow says he hasn't been to certain areas of the LSU campus because he takes his graduate courses online. Ohio State's Justin Fields says online courses allow him to spend most of his time going between his apartment and the football facility.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.