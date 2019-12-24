HO-HO-HO! then foggy then warm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Once again fog is expected to develop overnight and between 6AM and 9AM it could be dense enough in spots to slow Christmas morning traffic. It will be most dense from Fayette, Union and Franklin Counties in Indiana through Butler, Warren, Clinton and Highland. In addition it will be foggy along stream valleys and the usual adjacent areas where fog spills out of the valleys.
The warmest Christmas Day in Cincinnati weather history was in 1893 when the high temperature reached 66°. If the forecast high of 62° verifies, Christmas Day 2019 will be in a tie for 4th warmest ever with the year 1889.
The warmest Christmas and the forecast are both way, way warmer than the coldest Christmas Day here at home. In 1983 the morning low was -12°, the afternoon high was only +3° for an average temperature for the day of -4.5°.
Weather for travel will be good with a noticeable lack of ice and snow for several hundred miles in all directions. There could be a few sprinkles Friday then rain with some embedded thunder is in the forecast Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.