Operation Holiday Express brings gifts to US troops in Syria

In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, photo, a U.S. soldier carries Christmas gifts from a helicopter to deliver to his comrades on a base near the al-Omar oilfield in eastern Syria. It's an operation is called Holiday Express - in addition to delivering presents, the U.S.-led coalition forces brought a U.S. military band to play Christmas carols and music to several bases in eastern Syria. (Source: AP Photo/Farid Abdul-Wahid/AP)