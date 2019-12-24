President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

President Donald Trump takes the stage at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Source: Andrew Harnik)
December 23, 2019 at 8:24 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 8:24 PM

(AP) - President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.

The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.

The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and language advocate from a New Mexico pueblo. Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.

Dozens of tribes and associations across the country are currently sharing more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.

